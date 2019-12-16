Two teenagers have been arrested for the first part of a shooting spree that began at Eufaula’s Chattahoochee Courts. A retaliation shooting reportedly took place at a Rocky Mount Road residence where the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and could have as many as four arrest pending.
Eufaula Police have arrested 19-year-old Joe Nathan Jernigan and Willie James Screws of Eufaula, although neither attends Eufaula City Schools as law enforcement had earlier indicated. Both men are listed as members of the Barbour County High School basketball team.
Both Screws and Jernigan were arrested and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle and criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500).
The shooting occurred on Dec. 2. Police said several shots were fired into an apartment.
On Dec. 3, a reported retaliatory shooting happened at 8:15 p.m. Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith said Joseph Screws was struck in the arm as he was making dinner. The residence and as many as three vehicles were also struck by the barrage of shots fired that night.
