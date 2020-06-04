Alabama Humanities Foundation awarded Eufaula Carnegie Library and Eufaula Heritage Association CARES Act relief grants through funding made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
AHF awarded 79 nonprofits in the state that have humanities as a significant part of their mission $507,500 in relief grants to help meet operational needs during the COVID-19 crisis.
After receiving funding from NEH, AHF began identifying needs in early May and conducted a two-week application process that saw 103 nonprofits around the state apply for $1.3 million in funding.
“This has been a difficult time for nonprofits throughout our state, and we were proud to play a role in supporting these organizations during this crisis,” said AHF Executive Director Lynn Clark.
