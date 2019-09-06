ALEA
ARITON -- On Thursday, Sept. 5, ALEA Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) -- Region B Agents arrested Marcus Grubbs, 35, and Melissa Peterson, 29, both from Barbour County. During the arrest, agents recovered approximately 1,402 grams of marijuana, 70 grams of MDMA, 605 grams of methamphetamine (ICE), 86 grams of cocaine, 36 vials of THC, and six firearms.
Grubbs was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking MDMA, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and held on a $500,000 bond. Peterson was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking MDMA, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and held on a $500,000 bond. Grubbs and Peterson were placed in the Barbour County Jail.
The ADETF - Region B is comprised of the ALEA Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Vice & Special Operations, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Eufaula Police Department, Greenville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Ozark Police Department and is funded by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).
The ADETF -- Region B would like to thank the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office and the Dale County Sheriff’s Office for assisting in this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.