Community is a group of people living in the same place, a feeling of fellowship, sharing common attitudes, interests, and goals. It is a place where people work, shop, and come together in local restaurants. Community is a social gathering with neighbors, family, friends, churches and schools.
COVID-19 has disrupted our community. It has impacted everyone. This tragic pandemic requires me as the complex manager of Tyson Foods in Bakerhill to ensure that our primary values are not compromised. We will work to be safe in all we do. As a unit of 1,400 team members, we must remain laser focused to help keep our Tyson community safe. We are a major employer and an essential business. We must determine the best way to continue to operate while maintaining the best interests of our team members.
We are working hard to protect our team members in Southeast Alabama and Southwest Georgia during this ever-changing period. This is an unprecedented time that no one has experienced. We will work hard to maintain the demand for our Tyson Foods facility to continue operations so we can do our part in feeding our families and keeping everyone actively employed.
Our Tyson Foods team is checking worker temperatures and requiring everyone wear protective face coverings. We implemented social distancing measures such as installing workstation dividers and barriers in our breakrooms. We are also deep cleaning our facilities daily. In March, we relaxed our attendance policy to encourage people to stay home when they’re sick while also reminding everyone to follow CDC guidelines at home as well at work.
Our team members have mandatory health care coverage and we’ve made changes by waiving a five consecutive day waiting period for Short Term Disability benefits so employees can receive pay while they’re sick with the flu or COVID-19. In addition, we’re waiving the co-pay, co-insurance and deductible for doctor visits for COVID-19 testing as well as eliminating pre-approval or preauthorization steps. We’ve waived co-pays for the use of telemedicine and are relaxing refill limits for 30-day prescriptions of maintenance medication.
No one should be fearful to go to work. Because our plants are already focused on food safety efforts, I believe they’re one of the safest places for a person to be. I want everyone in this community to know we are committed to maintaining a safe work environment at Tyson Foods in Bakerhill.
It is always during these times of uncertainty when communities support and help one another.
I am extremely proud and blessed to be a part of and serve our team in Bakerhill. I see the drive and determination in everyone to overcome this adversity. Please continue to be safe and practice social distancing in all you do.
Thank you for everything you do.
