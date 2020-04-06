Tyson Foods’ mascot were on hand to greet customers at Saturday morning’s sale at the Eufaula Community Center. The company sold 1,200 cases of chicken Saturday morning for $10 each on a first-come, first-serve basis. There was a limit of two cases per vehicle and it was a drive-thru sale only as no one exited their vehicle. About 700 vehicles were served before the chicken was sold out. Proceeds from the sale were donated by Tyson Foods to Medical Center Barbour. Eufaula Mayor Jack Tibbs said the operation was “as smooth as possible” and only took about two hours.
