tyson logo

Tyson Foods will hold its second Drive Thru Whole Chicken Sale on Saturday, May 2, beginning at 8 a.m. at the Eufaula Community Center.

The frozen chicks — 10 individually wrapped chickens in a case — will be $20 per case with a limit of one case per vehicle.

This will be a cash only sale with no bills greater than $50 accepted.

Load comments