The Wiregrass United Way Bus Tour will be at the Eufaula High School Multi-Purpose Athletic Facility on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 9:30 a.m.
The 2019 Wiregrass United Way Kickoff Bus Tour will include stops in six counties, including Henry, Dale, Coffee, Geneva and Houston along with Barbour.
A group of volunteers and staff will load up a Bay Limousine Bus and tour the Wiregrass. As announced at its Pacesetter Kickoff, the goal this year is $2,888,888.88. If the goal is reached, the Wiregrass Foundation will contribute $400,000.
This year’s Bus Tour is sponsored by Wells Fargo, which has supported Wiregrass United Way and Wiregrass Area Food Bank for many years.
During each Bus Stop the United Way will announce how much has been raised to date in each county. At the end of the day it will announce the overall total for the Pacesetter Campaign. During the Bus Stop events, some of the Pacesetters that had outstanding campaigns will be recognized.
Tiara Pennington, Miss Alabama 2019, will be on the Bus Tour along with Brian McLeod, Wiregrass United Way Board of Trustees Chair, and Beau Benton, overall Wiregrass United Way Campaign Chairman.
For more information, call Walter Hill at 334-792-9661 or 334-596-4114.
