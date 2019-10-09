Three vehicles were involved in an accident Friday afternoon near the intersection of Lake Drive and South Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula. One person was transported to Medical Center Barbour for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident. Actions leading up the wreck are still unclear as Eufaula Police Officers continue to investigate.
