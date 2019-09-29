Kevin Velez
Photo from The Lakeside School

Student of the Week

Name: Kevin Velez

School: The Lakeside School

Age: 18

Favorite Teacher: Callie Strickland

Favorite Class: Government

Favorite Sport/Activity: Church League softball and Spanish Club

Favorite Food: Mexican

Favorite Music: Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson... Country.

What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Run on the trail; hang out with friends.”

Who is your role model and why? “John Savage; went from successful career to teach young minds.”

Future Career: “Lawyer, prosecutor.”

Greatest Accomplishment: “Growing the Spanish Club.”

Parents and Siblings: Parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Imhoff; Kevin Velez. Siblings, Nanci, Sydney, Christina.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments