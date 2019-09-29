Student of the Week
Name: Kevin Velez
School: The Lakeside School
Age: 18
Favorite Teacher: Callie Strickland
Favorite Class: Government
Favorite Sport/Activity: Church League softball and Spanish Club
Favorite Food: Mexican
Favorite Music: Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson... Country.
What do you like to do when you’re not in school? “Run on the trail; hang out with friends.”
Who is your role model and why? “John Savage; went from successful career to teach young minds.”
Future Career: “Lawyer, prosecutor.”
Greatest Accomplishment: “Growing the Spanish Club.”
Parents and Siblings: Parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chris Imhoff; Kevin Velez. Siblings, Nanci, Sydney, Christina.
