An inmate being incarcerated at the Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton died Sept. 13 after being stabbed by another inmate several days five days before according to a statement released by the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ADOC announced on Friday that Joshua David Willingham, 29, died after being assaulted and stabbed while inside the housing area of the Clayton prison on Sept. 8. He was serving a 20 year-sentence on a kidnapping conviction in Calhoun County.
Willingham was airlifted to a local hospital following the altercation with Taywan Campbell, a fellow inmate, who was serving a 40-year sentence for discharging a firearm in an occupied vehicle in Sumter County.
Campbell, 38, will face a murder charge in connection with the assault on Willingham.
The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the incidents leading up to the assault.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.