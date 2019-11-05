Main Street Eufaula has once again placed banners recognizing local Veterans on North Eufaula Avenue and East Broad Street. The Veterans Day Parade in Eufaula will be Tuesday, Nov. 12, beginning at 5:30 p.m. River City Grill, Cajun Corner, El Jalisco, Zaxby’s and Michelle’s of Georgetown have helped sponsor the banners, Doug Design helped with construction and Kenny Hayes and Ron Richards hung them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.