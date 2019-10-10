Participants from the WWII and Korean War eras will need to gather at 5 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on North Randolph Avenue for the Eufaula Veteran's Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 12, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
If anyone has a relative or friend that would like to ride in the parade, Main Street Eufaula will provide transportation in the parade and would like them to come to the meet and greet.
For more information, call Ann Sparks at 334-687-7099, or email asparks@mainstreeteufaula.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.