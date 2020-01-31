chamber photo

The Jack Jordan Volunteer of the Year was awarded to Ken White (left) at last week's Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce annual dinner at Lakepoint State Park. White, who moved to Eufaula in 1970 with American Buildings, has has been a columnist as well as being instrumental in getting grant funding for projects around Lake Eufaula. He was presented the honor by Chamber Executive Director Steve Hawkins.

 KYLE MOOTY/TRIBUNE
