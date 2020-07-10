Barbour County voters will go to the polls on Tuesday, July 14, to cast their vote for county and/or state offices listed on their respective party’s ballots in the Primary Runoff Election.
On the Republican ballot, Barbour County voters will see options for the U.S. Senator race which include Jeff Sessions and Tommy Tuberville; the U.S. Representative Second Congressional District — Jeff Coleman and Barry Moore; and the Court of Criminal Appeals Judge for Place No. 2 — Beth Kellum and Will Smith.
On the Democratic ticket, only one race is on the ballot and it will only be distributed to voters in the district which it will affect the race for Barbour County Board of Education District Number Four. Democratic voters in the affected district will have the choice of Yolanda Govan or Jean Kennedy to choose between to represent them on the county Board of Education.
As voters receive ballots at the polls, they may notice that the date on the ballot does not read as July 14, but as March 31. Don’t be alarmed by this, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill has said that due to the postponement of the originally scheduled March 31 Primary Runoff Election after the printing of ballots, the sample ballots and all ballots used on Election Day, will contain the election’s original date, even though Alabama’s Primary Runoff Election will be held on Tuesday, July 14.
For those who will make the trip to the polls, a list of acceptable forms of photo identification that can be used at the polls on the day of the statewide primary run-off election that is approved by the Office of the Secretary of State includes: a valid Alabama Driver’s License that is not expired or has been expired less than 60 days; an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency digital driver’s license; a valid Alabama non-driver ID that is not expired or has been expired less than 60 days; an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency digital non-driver ID; A valid Alabama Photo Voter ID Card; a valid state-issued (Alabama or any other state) ID (Valid AL Department of Corrections Release — Temporary ID — photo required, Valid AL Movement/Booking Sheet from prison /jail system — photo required, or valid Pistol Permit — photo required; a valid Federal-issued ID; a valid US Passport; a valid employee ID from the Federal Government, State of Alabama, County, Municipality, Board, or other entity of this state; a valid student or employee ID from a public or private college or university in the State of Alabama, including postgraduate, technical, or professional schools; a valid student or employee ID issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state; a valid military ID, or a valid Tribal ID.
