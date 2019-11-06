teacher of the week photo

Students Ashton Dansby, Britton Lawrence and Lexie Green take notes from EHS math teacher Kris Walker.

 Eufaula City Schools

Name: Kris Walker

Current job: Math teacher at Eufaula High School

Degrees: Masters in Secondary Math Education

What is the most challenging part of your job: “Building confidence in students’ math ability.”

What do you like most about your job: “Watching students grow from the beginning of school to the end.”

Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Travel, travel and travel.”

Favorite Music: “Country.”

Favorite books: “I’m not a big reader, but I enjoy mysteries like Alex Cross.”

Favorite pastime: “Hanging out with friends.”

Talents: “No talents, but I wish I could sing.”

Pet peeve: “Talking when someone else is talking.”

Values most important to you: “Kindness and respect.”

What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I work two jobs; EHS math teacher and River City Grill on Thursday nights.”

Family: “Husband, Tory Walker; Dog, English Cocker Spaniel named Tip.”

