Name: Kris Walker
Current job: Math teacher at Eufaula High School
Degrees: Masters in Secondary Math Education
What is the most challenging part of your job: “Building confidence in students’ math ability.”
What do you like most about your job: “Watching students grow from the beginning of school to the end.”
Name 3 things you would like to see or do in your lifetime: “Travel, travel and travel.”
Favorite Music: “Country.”
Favorite books: “I’m not a big reader, but I enjoy mysteries like Alex Cross.”
Favorite pastime: “Hanging out with friends.”
Talents: “No talents, but I wish I could sing.”
Pet peeve: “Talking when someone else is talking.”
Values most important to you: “Kindness and respect.”
What’s one thing most people would be surprised to know about you: “I work two jobs; EHS math teacher and River City Grill on Thursday nights.”
Family: “Husband, Tory Walker; Dog, English Cocker Spaniel named Tip.”
