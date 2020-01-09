DOTHAN — Wallace Community College — Dothan recently conferred credentials upon fall 2019 graduates of the associate degree nursing and practical nursing programs. The graduates, who represent students from the Sparks Campus in Eufaula and the Wallace Campus in Dothan, will help fill employment gaps in the local healthcare workforce.
“These graduates have numerous opportunities for employment awaiting them in our local area, and we look forward to seeing them join others serving in their professions,” said Kathy Buntin, associate dean, health sciences.
Since the first graduating class in 1953, the practical nursing program has produced over 4,100 graduates. The associate degree nursing program has graduated over 4,500 nurses since the first class in 1971. The associate degree program recently celebrated its fiftieth anniversary.
Wallace offers many paths and schedule opportunities for nurses to further their education, including evening and weekend courses. Both nursing programs are approved by the Alabama Board of Nursing and are fully accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. About 80 percent of nursing and allied health professionals in area healthcare facilities are Wallace graduates.
Employment of registered nurses is projected to grow 12% from 2018 to 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Wallace continues to enroll large numbers of prospective allied health and nursing students each semester. More than 40% of the College’s total student enrollment is registered in health sciences or pre-health sciences courses.
For more information about Associate Degree Nursing contact Michelle Blackmon at mblackmon@wallace.edu, or call 334-556-2262. For information about Practical Nursing (PN) contact Hannah Mixson at hmixson@wallace.edu, or call 334-556-2220. Application information for both programs and are available at www.wallace.edu. Application information for fall 2020 will be available on March 1 at www.wallace.edu/healthscience_applications.
Graduates of the associate degree nursing program include:
Eufaula: Danielle Katriel Antonoplos and Donna Marie Woodham; Louisville: Raeleigh Brook Pickett.
Graduates of the practical nursing program include:
Eufaula: Rakeisha Rumph; Clayton: LaSonja Haynes; Clio: Tatyana Blackmon; Louisville: Brittany Aikens and Shalencia Thompkins.
