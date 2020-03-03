Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins said the major events from June 6, 1988, around the country included Randy Travis and the Statler Brothers being big winners at the Music City Country Awards and three giant turtles being found at a sewage plant in Bronx, New York.
The biggest thing to happen in Eufaula that day, Watkins said, was Carl Wallace taking the oath of office to become a member of the Eufaula Police Department.
“(Wallace) started out at $7.33 an hour to work for the city of Eufaula,” Watkins said.
Wallace’s retirement took place last week in the municipal courtroom where dozens of family, friends and co-workers were on hand bestowing gifts and thanks for his years of service.
Wallace joked that he was once ordered in department meetings “to not open my mouth” because he often liked to voice his opinion on matters.
Wallace came to Eufaula from Demopolis seeking a larger department and a chance to advance.
“Chief (Kenneth) Walker liked me enough to hire me,” Wallace said. “He said, ‘You can become someone if you blend into the community.’ I told him I was here to help, not to hinder. Chief (Steve) Watkins is another example of moving up. I appreciate everyone I work with and for over the years. Law enforcement is one large family. What happens to one of us happens to us all. The most important thing is to go home at the end of your shift.”
Wallace retires as a captain. He served as Eufaula Police Chief from 2011-2012.
Wallace began serving in law enforcement since 1983 with the small town of Millry in Washington County. He then served for four years in Demopolis before coming to Eufaula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.