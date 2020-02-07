Wallace Community College-Sparks Campus staff member Terri Ricks was recently appointed to serve a three-year term as a member of the board of directors for the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce.
Ricks is coordinator of services, TRiO student support services at Wallace. Her term began Jan. 21.
In addition to the board position, Ricks also serves on the Youth Leadership Barbour Advisory Council.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce board of directors,” Ricks said. “The core mission and values of the chamber are comparable with Wallace Community College’s vision to merge opportunities and to promote economic and social development for the enhancement of our communities.”
Her position at Wallace incorporates well with serving on the board and the advisory council. As coordinator of services, TRiO support services, Ricks works with students to increase post-secondary graduation rates for students with academic need. The program provides intensive, supportive, and proactive services that prepare students for the rigors of college study.
“I will continue to promote visionary teamwork and provide leadership to develop and maintain strategic plans for the prosperity and growth of our community,” Ricks said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.