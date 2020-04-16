Walmart has designated the time slot from 7-8 a.m. as pickup time for customers over 60, first responders, or anyone considered high-risk or disabled by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”
According to reports, customers will see a new prompt on their grocery pickup website that displays the qualifications for selecting the slot listed as “At-Risk Only,” allowing them who are eligible to opt in. Pickup will be contact free — customers open their trunks and associates will load their groceries with no need to sign for the order.
While the hour has been reserved for at-risk customers, they are free to use other pickup times as well, Walmart said.
