Quitman County Tax Commission Melinda C. (Moss) Ward was recently nominated and elected a district leader for the Georgia Association of Tax Officials. Counties included in her district are Baker, Calhoun, Clay, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Lee, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell and Thomas. District
Leaders attend and vote at the Executive Board Meetings held for the association. Ward was also asked to serve on the Awards and Recognition Committee for COAG (Constitutional Officer’s Association of Georgia).
