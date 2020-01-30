A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Andrew College to officially open the newly renovated Warren Bush Hall. The renovation brought back to life a building that had been closed for over 15 years. It originally opened in 1901 and cost approximately $12,000 to build.
Today, with the help of a low-interest USDA loan, the building stands ready to greet students with seven new classrooms, 11 faculty offices and student study space. The nursing department also will call Warren Bush its home.
President Linda R. Buchanan welcomed all and thanked those who had been involved with the remarkable renovation. USDA State Director Joyce White spoke about the grant and loan programs that are available to rural America from USDA Rural Development.
Other people attending the ribbon cutting were former and current faculty and staff members, contractors, architects and representatives from Andrew College’s board of trustees. The building was open for tours after the cutting.
