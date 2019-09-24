WASHINGTON, D.C. -- U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) today announced that five local airports across the state of Alabama will receive $2.63 million in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants. The federal funding was awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation for various airport improvements to support infrastructure construction, safety advances, and equipment acquisition.
“This FAA funding will bring much needed improvements to these five local airports across the state,” said Sen. Shelby. “It is important that we continue to invest in infrastructure projects throughout Alabama to promote economic development in our local communities. I look forward to seeing the positive impact that these aviation advancements will have on our state, and I am grateful that Alabama is receiving awards that will continue to push for the modernization of our infrastructure.”
The Fiscal Year 2018 (FY2018) Omnibus Appropriations Bill, which was passed and signed into law last year, provided FAA an additional $1 billion in discretionary grants for FY2018 – FY2020. The grants – which range from $1.1 million for the Mobile Downtown Airport to $318,236 for the Weedon Field Airport -- represent the fifth round of funding of the initial appropriation. Sen. Shelby chairs the Senate Committee on Appropriations, which authored and advanced the FY2018 legislation that included these FAA grant resources.
The five FAA grants, totaling $2,634,630 will support the following airport projects in Alabama:
* Mobile Downtown Airport, Mobile -- $1,080,000 for apron rehabilitation
* Tuscaloosa Regional Airport, Tuscaloosa -- $450,000 for runway rehabilitation
* Alabama Department of Transportation, Montgomery -- $442,337 for conduction of state system plan study
* Bay Minette Municipal Airport, Bay Minette -- $344,057 for the installation of weather reporting equipment
* Weedon Field Airport, Eufaula -- $318,236 for apron rehabilitation, construction of a taxiway, and widening of a taxiway
