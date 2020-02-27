Now thru April 17
Get help with income tax preparation
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is offering free tax preparation and free electronic filing. VITA will provide free tax preparation of Federal and Alabama State income tax returns for individuals, seniors, and those with disabilities at the Housing Authority Community Center, located at 114 Jackson Street in Eufaula. Assistance will be offered from Feb. 4 through April 17 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by appointment or walk in. All personal data is confidential and is used for IRS purposes only. To get help with filing your taxes bring with you a driver’s license or photo ID of tax payer(s) and Social Security Cards or ITIN for each person claimed on the return; all W-2 or 1099 forms for 2019; a receipt showing childcare provider’s name, address, phone number and tax ID number with amount charged for each child; a copy of last years’ tax return if you have it; a voided check or your savings account number and bank routing information for automatic deposit of your refund.
For more information, call 334-687-6055.
Feb. 29
Youth Wildlife Day
Youth Wildlife Day will be held Feb. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Landmark Park Stokes Activity Barn in Dothan. Join in for a day of outdoor family fun where you can learn about conservation, wildlife and have a chance to win some amazing prizes. Activities will include live animal meet and greet, BB gun shooting range, archery range, fish casting range, and much more. This event is sponsored in part by the Alabama Extension Office, NWTF and Michelin. Admission: Adults/teenagers (16 and up) $4; free to children and youth under the age of 16.
March 1
Kitchen Cabinet Remedies
“Hands on: Kitchen Cabinet Remedies — Be your own doctor” will be held on March 1 from 2-5 p.m. at the Eufaula Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 107 Baker Drive in Eufaula. For more information call (334) 689-0043.
March 5
Health is Wealth Fair 2020
The Quitman County Health and Wellness Task Force is hosting an annual community health fair, Health is Wealth Fair 2020, on March 5 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. (EST) at the Community Center located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown. Make your health always your priority. Participate in this year’s exciting activities and take steps towards a better lifestyle.
March 7
4-H Archery Learning Jamboree
Want to try out archery? For free? The Barbour County 4-H and the county Extension Office will host an Archery Learning Jamboree at EA Archery, 1370 North Eufaula Avenue, on March 7. Drop in from 10 a.m. until noon and give in a try. All participants must be at least 8 year-old and be accompanied by an adult. All participants must wear closed toe shoes. Equipment will be provided or you may bring your own, All instructions will be provided by trained Archers.
Lake Eufaula Shoreline Clean Up
Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) will be holding its spring 2020 Lake Shoreline Clean Up on Saturday, March 7, 7:30 a.m.-noon. (Central Time). Please note that due to new security restrictions we will not be able to use the U.S. Coast Guard Station this year. We will run the cleanup out of Old Creektown Park which is located at the end of Lake Drive FOLE, in conjunction with Alabama Power, will provide T-shirts, cleaning materials and a post-clean up lunch for volunteers. Volunteers to help with registration and serving food and those that can bring a boat are needed. In order to make sure there are sufficient cleaning materials, life preservers, boats, T-shirts and food for lunch for everyone, volunteers are asked to contact Brad Moore at (334)750-7824 by Feb 20. Groups of volunteers please have someone call with the number of volunteers in a group, along with the leader’s name.
March 9, 16
4-H Archery Club
4-H Archery Club, hosted by EA Archery, will meet March 9, March 16, and March 30 from 6-7 p.m. The club is for ages 8 and up. Three lessons will be given by trained instructors, cost is $45. The event will be held at EA Archery, located at 1370 North Eufaula Avenue in Eufaula. A Grand Finale Tournament will be held on Tuesday, March 31 at 6 p.m. Equipment will be provided or you may bring your own. All participants must wear closed toe shoes. To register, call Jill Wachs, 4-H Foundation Agent, at (334) 687-5688 or (334) 689-9386, or email her at jmwachs0116@aces.edu.
March 26
Farmers Market planning meeting scheduled
Get ready for the 2020 growing season with a Barbour County Farmers Market planning meeting scheduled for March 26 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Barbour County Extension Office, 525 School St. in Eufaula. Learn to market your farm with tips from the Alabama Extension and the Farmers Market Authority. To register, call (334) 687-5688.
April 13
Money Workshops
Are you financially fit? Get on track today with Healthy Money Smart, workshops for adults that will be hosted by the Eufaula Communities of Transformation and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System on March 9, March 30, and April 13 from 6:15-7:15 p.m. at Saint James Episcopal Church (Parish Hall), located at 100 St. James Place in Eufaula. Workshops will include: Money Values & Spending Plan, Do You Have a Savings Plan, Protecting Your Identity and Other Assets, Credit Reports, Scores and Managing Debt, and Banking. For more information contact LaSheena Flemming from the Eufaula Communities of Transformation at 334-596-3139.
Ongoing
Head Start Program enrollment begins
Recruitment for the 2020-2021 program year has started for the Eufaula Head Start Program. The program is free with no fee requirements. Applications for children ages 3-5 are being accepted. Documents needed for enrollment include proof of birth date (ex: Birth Certificate, Insurance Policy, Baptism Record, School Record, Medicaid Card, etc.), proof of income (tax form, W2, pay stubs for one year, child support, unemployment benefits, etc.), and the child’s immunization record (up-to-date shot record). Applications are accepted throughout the year but slots are limited. Children with differing abilities (suspected or diagnosed), homeless families, and those in Foster Care are encouraged to apply. For more information call (334) 687-2796.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula (334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, (334) 775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain Show Trip
Jaxon Life Senior Center will sponsor a Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain Show Trip, June 15-19 (five days, four nights) for seniors age 55 and over. The trip will include motor coach transportation; four nights lodging; eight meals (four breakfasts and four dinners); admission to Titanic: The world’s Largest Museum attraction; two Dinner shows — Souls of Motown and America’s Hit Parade; two evening shows — Wonders of Magic and Country Tonite; one morning show — The Smith Morning Variety Show; free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg and a guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Cost of the trip is $550 per person with double occupancy; for single occupancy add $149. $75 is due upon signing up. Gratuities for the motor coach driver and tour guides are included in price. For pictures, video, and information visit www.GroupTrips.com/eufaulaseniorcenter. To reserve your spot, or for more information, contact Jackie Hunt at (334) 232-7813.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions for their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
