MLK Day of Service
Join in to lend a helping hand on worthy Service Projects throughout Barbour County on Jan. 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Locations include Boys and Girls Club of Lake Eufaula; Barbour County Humane Society; Fairview Cemetery; Jewish Cemetery; Eufaula Day Care; Yoholo Micco Trail; and many more. Meet at the Eufaula Barbour County Chamber of Commerce for breakfast at 7:30 a.m. to start the day. Call the Chamber at (334) 687-6664 for more information and to sign up.
Make your own toboggan/beanie
Boys and girls, ages 8-18, come learn how to make your own toboggan/beanie in a class sponsored by the Barbour County 4-H and the Eufaula Homemakers Community Leaders Club that will be held from 3:45-5:15 p.m. on Jan. 21, Jan. 28, Feb. 4 and Feb. 11 at the Barbour County Extension Office, at 525 School St. in Eufaula. All supplies will be provided and classes are free. Space is limited so call (334) 687-5688 to register.
Sweetheart Valentines Tea
The Eufaula Homemakers Club will host its annual Sweetheart Valentines Tea on Sat., Feb. 8 from 1-2 p.m. at the Washington Street United Methodist Church. Door prizes will be given out. This is a fundraiser to assist local charities. Tickets are $10 each and can be obtained from Florence Farrough any time before Feb. 3. Call (334) 687-9316 or contact any Homemaker Club member.
Youth Wildlife Day
Youth Wildlife Day will be held Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Landmark Park Stokes Activity Barn in Dothan. Join in for a day of outdoor family fun, where you can learn about conservation, wildlife and have a chance to win prizes. Admission: adults/teenagers (16 and older) $4; free to children and youth younger than the age of 16.
Diabetes Self-Management Program to be offered
A diabetes self-management program is being offered at the Neighborhood Community Center at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, for those interested in learning how to manage their diabetes better. You do not have to live in Georgia to attend the classes. The program will consist of workshop sessions held weekly that will last for two hours. The workshop will last for six weeks. Dates for the classes are Jan. 22, Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb. 12. Each class will start at 10 a.m. EST. The cost for all six sessions of the workshop is $25. To register for the classes, call Sara Lee Crumbs at (229) 334-7553.
Knitting and crochet group to meet
The Eufaula Carnegie Library will host a group for those interested in knitting and crochet. Dia Crawford, an advanced handcrafter and former teacher, will lead the meetings to be held at the library on the second Thursday of each month. Dates for the meetings will be Feb. 13 and March 12. All meetings will begin at 10 a.m. and last for approximately an hour and a half. All levels from beginner to advanced are welcome to attend. There is no charge to attend; attendees must bring their own supplies. For more information, call Evelyn Screws at (334) 687-2337, extension 3, or email her at evelynscrews@yahoo.com.
Applicator Training Course and Exam offered
The Barbour County Extension Office, 525 School St. in Eufaula, will offer the Alabama Private Applicator Training Course and Exam on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. What is a private applicator? Private applicator uses or supervises the use of any restricted use pesticide for producing any agricultural commodity on property owned or rented or on the property of another person if applied without compensation. Who needs a private applicator permit? Farmers, nursery owners, pond owners and forested land owners all need the special permit. To register, call (334) 687-5688.
Farmers Market planning meeting scheduled
Get ready for the 2020 growing season with a Barbour County Farmers Market planning meeting scheduled March 26,from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Barbour County Extension Office, 525 School St. in Eufaula. Learn to market your farm with tips from the Alabama Extension and the Farmers Market Authority. To register, call (334) 687-5688.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, (334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, (334) 775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain Show Trip
Jaxon Life Senior Center will sponsor a Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain show trip, June 15-19 (five days, four nights) for seniors age 55 and older. The trip will include motor coach transportation; four nights lodging; eight meals (four breakfasts and four dinners); admission to Titanic: The World’s Largest Museum attraction; two dinner shows — Souls of Motown and America’s Hit Parade; two evening shows — Wonders of Magic and Country Tonite; one morning show — The Smith Morning Variety Show; free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg; and a guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Cost of the trip is $550 per person with double occupancy; for single occupancy add $149; $75 is due upon signing up. Gratuities for the motor coach driver and tour guides are included in price. For pictures, video and information, visit www.GroupTrips.com/eufaulaseniorcenter. To reserve your spot or for more information, call Jackie Hunt at (334) 232-7813.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions for their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
