May 28
Farmers Market
The Eufaula Farmers Market will start May 28 from 3-6 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion.
Ongoing
Food delivery for Quitman County seniors
For seniors ages 60 and older in Quitman County, The Area Agency on Aging is offering free food delivery by calling Aging and Disability Resource Connection. To register, call 706-256-2900; for more information call 706-256-2899.
Quitman County COVID-19 testing
Georgia’s West Central Health District has established a toll-free number, 855-962-0955, for COVID-19 information.
After the recording, callers may leave a message which will be returned within 24 hours.
To be tested, individuals must be Georgia residents, and meet CDC guidelines. All symptomatic individuals are eligible for testing with a referral from your healthcare provider or your local public health department. Symptoms include: Fever, chills, headache, cough, muscle pain, sore throat, shortness of breath, repeated shaking with chills, new loss of taste or smell.
Elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may have increased risk for COVID-19.
It’s important for individuals who have mild symptoms to self-quarantine for 14 days. If symptoms worsen, call your health care provider for evaluation. Those without a health care provider or without insurance, should contact the health department for guidance.
Quitman County — Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. Call 229-334-3697 to be screened.
