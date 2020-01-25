Make your own toboggan/beanie
Boys and girls, ages 8-18, come learn how to make your own toboggan/beanie in a class sponsored by the Barbour County 4-H and the Eufaula Homemakers Community Leaders Club that will be held from 3:45-5:15 p.m. on Jan 28, Feb. 4, and Feb. 11 at the Barbour County Extension Office, located at 525 School St. in Eufaula. All supplies will be provided and classes are free. Space is limited so call 334-687-5688 to register.
Art contest announced
Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) is sponsoring an art contest with an environmental theme that is open to Elementary, Middle School and High School students. Pictures submitted must display some aspect of the beauty, flora, fauna or environmental concern associated with Lake Eufaula. A first place overall ($50), first place ($35) and second place ($25) award for each age group will be awarded. Winners will be chosen based on interpretation and artistic merit. Media that can be used include, but are not limited to, oil, watercolor, pastel, crayon, and pencil. Artwork can be no greater than 3 ft. by 3 ft. and please ensure that artist’s name, grade, teacher and school are listed on the back of the painting. Turn in all artwork no later than Feb. 12, to the Eufaula Alabama Power Company Office. Call Brad or Cyndie Moore 334-750-7824/7823, or email Bmooreless@Gosuto.com for more information. Please encourage your art students to submit their creations to the Friends of Lake Eufaula for judging.
Diabetes Self-Management Program to be offered
A diabetes self-management program is being offered at the Neighborhood Community Center located at 57 Kaigler Road in Georgetown, for those interested in learning how to manage their diabetes better. You do not have to live in Georgia to attend the classes. The program will consist of workshop sessions held weekly that will last for two hours. The workshop will last for six weeks. Dates for the classes are Jan. 29, Feb. 5 and Feb 12. Each class will start at 10 a.m. EST. The cost for all six session of the workshop is $25. To register for the classes, please call Sara Lee Crumbs at (229) 334-7553.
Diabetes Empowerment Education Program to be held
The Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP) train the trainer certification will be hosted by the Human Sciences Extension Agents from the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. The DEEP curriculum is evidence based and provides excellent diabetes and prediabetes education. The meetings will be held Feb. 5-7 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. The use of simple medical terms, concepts using hands-on activities that engage the participants and curriculum that will give the participants the knowledge and tools to help them manage their diabetes and prevent complications. A certification fee of $100 will be charged. For more information or to register, contact Helen Herndon-Jones at (334) 270-4133 or (334) 201-6775, or by email at herndhj@aces.edu; or Christina LeVert at (205) 926-4310 or (334) 292-1559, or by email at cwl0015@aces.edu.
Get help with income tax preparation
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is offering free tax preparation and free electronic filing. VITA will provide free tax preparation of Federal and Alabama State income tax returns for individuals, seniors, and those with disabilities at the Housing Authority Community Center, located at 114 Jackson Street in Eufaula. Assistance will be offered from Feb. 4 through April 17 on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays by appointment or walk in. All personal data is confidential and is used for IRS purposes only. To get help with filing your taxes bring with you a driver’s license or photo ID of tax payer(s) and Social Security Cards or ITIN for each person claimed on the return; all W-2 or 1099 forms for 2019; a receipt showing childcare provider’s name, address, phone number and tax ID number with amount charged for each child; a copy of last years’ tax return if you have it; a voided check or your savings account number and bank routing information for automatic deposit of your refund. For more information, call (334) 687-6055.
Sweetheart Valentines Tea
The Eufaula Homemakers Club will host their annual Sweetheart Valentines Tea on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1-2 p.m. at the Washington Street United Methodist Church. Door prizes will be given. This is a fundraiser to assist local charities. Tickets are $10 each and can be obtained from Florence Farrough any time before Feb. 3. Please call (334)687-9316 o contact any Homemaker Club member.
Forest Management and Planning: Markets, Tax and Costs Seminar
The Barbour County Extension, in partnership with Auburn University and Forest Business Resources, will host a seminar on Forest Management and Planning: Markets, Tax and Costs on Feb. 13 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Barbour County Extension Office, located 525 School Street in Eufaula, Speakers will be Dr. Adam Maggard and Dr. Robert Tufts, both from Auburn University. Topics that will be covered include Timber Market Outlook, 2019 Tax Update, and Cost and Trends of Forestry Practices. A dinner, sponsored by First South Farm Credit, will be provided. To register, please call the Barbour County Extension Office at (334) 687-5688 as seating is limited.
Horticulture and Home Grounds
Ready, set, grow! Come join us for a program devoted to vegetable gardening and spring color on Feb. 27; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Eufaula Carnegie Library. Gardening tips for your landscape will be discussed by Extension Agents who will review key steps for planning and developing your garden this year. Come learn about vegetable varieties and annual flowers that blend well with in-ground, raised bed and container gardens. Lunch is provided. To register, call the Barbour County Extension Office at (334) 687-5688 by Feb. 25.
Youth Wildlife Day
Youth Wildlife Day will be held Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Landmark Park Stokes Activity Barn in Dothan. Join in for a day of outdoor family fun where you can learn about conservation, wildlife and have a chance to win some amazing prizes. Activities will include live animal meet and greet, BB gun shooting range, archery range, fish casting range, and much more. This event is sponsored in part by the Alabama Extension Office, NWTF and Michelin. Admission: Adults/teenagers (16 and up) $4; free to children and youth under the age of 16.
Knitting and crochet group to meet
The Eufaula Carnegie Library will host a group for those interested in knitting and crochet. Dia Crawford, an advanced handcrafter and former teacher, will lead the meetings to be held at the library on the second Thursday of each month. Dates for the meetings will be Feb. 13, and March 12. All meetings will begin at 10 a.m. and last for approximately an hour and a half. All levels from beginner to advanced are welcome to attend. There is no charge to attend; attendees must bring their own supplies. For more information, call Evelyn Screws at (334) 687-2337, extension 3, or email her at evelynscrews@yahoo.com.
Applicator Training Course and Exam offered
The Barbour County Extension Office, 525 School St. in Eufaula, will offer the Alabama Private Applicator Training Course and Exam on Feb. 18 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. What is a private applicator? Private applicator uses or supervises the use of any restricted use pesticide for producing any agricultural commodity on property owned or rented or on the property of another person if applied without compensation. Who needs a private applicator permit? Farmers, nursery owners, pond owners and forested land owners all need the special permit. To register, call (334) 687-5688.
Lake Eufaula Shoreline Clean Up
Friends of Lake Eufaula (FOLE) will be holding its spring 2020 Lake Shoreline Clean Up on Saturday, March 7, from 7:30 a.m.-noon (CST). Volunteers will meet at the US Coast Guard Station in Eufaula. FOLE, in conjunction with Alabama Power, will provide T-shirts, cleaning materials and a post-clean up lunch for volunteers. Volunteers to help with registration and serving food and those that can bring a boat are needed. In order to make sure there are sufficient cleaning materials, life preservers, boats, T-shirts and food for lunch for everyone, volunteers are asked to contact Brad Moore at (334)750-7824 by Feb 20. Groups of volunteers please have someone call with the number of volunteers in a group, along with the leader’s name.
Farmers Market planning meeting scheduled
Get ready for the 2020 growing season with a Barbour County Farmers Market planning meeting scheduled for March 26, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Barbour County Extension Office, 525 School St. in Eufaula. Learn to market your farm with tips from the Alabama Extension and the Farmers Market Authority. To register, call (334) 687-5688.
Flu shots available
The Barbour County Health Department now has flu vaccines available. Please call your local department to make an appointment. The address and phone numbers for Barbour County Health Department locations are: 634 School St. in Eufaula, (334) 687-4808; and 39 Browder St. in Clayton, (334) 775-3234. Walk-ins will also be accepted subject to nurse availability.
Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain Show Trip
Jaxon Life Senior Center will sponsor a Pigeon Forge and Smoky Mountain Show Trip, June 15-19 (five days, four nights) for seniors age 55 and over. The trip will include motor coach transportation; four nights lodging; eight meals (four breakfasts and four dinners); admission to Titanic: The world’s Largest Museum attraction; two Dinner shows — Souls of Motown and America’s Hit Parade; two evening shows — Wonders of Magic and Country Tonite; one morning show — The Smith Morning Variety Show; free time in historic downtown Gatlinburg and a guided tour of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Cost of the trip is $550 per person with double occupancy; for single occupancy add $149. $75 is due upon signing up. Gratuities for the motor coach driver and tour guides are included in price. For pictures, video, and information visit www.GroupTrips.com/eufaulaseniorcenter. To reserve your spot, or for more information, contact Jackie Hunt at (334) 232-7813.
Greeting Cards sought
Do you have greeting cards that you have bought and decided not to use, or bought a boxed set and only used a few? The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Barbour County is looking for greeting cards to use to send birthday greetings, get well wishes, and to recognize many other occasions for their volunteers and the Friends of the RSVP. Christmas cards are also needed. To donate cards drop them off at the RSVP office located at 803 West Washington Street in Eufaula, directly across the street from Medical Center Barbour.
