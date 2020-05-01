The signs in and around Bakerhill — or is it Baker Hill? — label the town as both one and two words (as the photos prove).
If you’re not confused just yet, there’s more.
A call to the Alabama League of Municipalities resulted in a person there saying that department had it listed as Baker Hill and that while there could be an unincorporated community that goes by Bakerhill, it was not an official city. She noted “Baker Hill, two words” was in Barbour County.
A call to the town hall in Bakerhill — or is it Baker Hill? — was met with a laugh, as the Tribune was told it was “definitely one word.”
However, the town hall has a sign leading to its facility as well as wording on its building that spells it as two.
The sign pointing the way to the community center reads Bakerhill, as does a welcome sign on Highway 131 east of town.
There are business signs that suggest each option — both one and two word spellings.
The Alabama League of Municipalities said Baker Hill was incorporated in 1997.
There is a profile of Aaron Grubbs that says he is the mayor of Bakerhill.
A press release from Tyson Foods’ plant (formerly Keystone Foods) lists its address as Baker Hill.
Public school records list the former high school there, which closed in 2005, as Baker Hill High.
It is listed on citydirectory.com as Bakerhill, yet it has searches there that call it Baker Hill.
Mapquest calls it Baker Hill.
Wikipedia says it is known as either Bakerhill or Baker Hill.
The Tribune will continue to go by what the town hall goes by — Bakerhill — until we are convinced otherwise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.