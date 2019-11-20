The Wild Hoggs Classic Car Club of Eufaula recently presented Camille Downing of the Child Advocacy Center a check of $500 through Covenant Presbyterian also presented Barbour County DHR Director Ashley Brunson a check of $250 for a Christmas family sponsorship.
