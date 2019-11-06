The Wild Hoggs Classic Car Club united on Wednesday to present checks to both the Child Advocacy Center and Barbour County Department of Human Resources. The presentations took place at Covenant Presbyterian Church of Eufaula.
The $500 donation to the Child Advocacy Center will provide forensic interviews and serve abused and neglected children from Barbour County. The Child Advocacy Center will be able to provide these very important victim services through an office provided by the Covenant Presbyterian Church at 1136 North Eufaula Ave.
The services will prevent Barbour County victims from traveling to surrounding counties.
Club President Levi Cunningham also presented the Director of the Barbour County DHR, Ashley Brunson, a $250 donation for needy children served by the agency to assist with purchasing items for Christmas.
The Wild Hogg Classic Car Club was founded in Eufaula and consists of members in Barbour County as well as surrounding counties. Club members are committed to combining their interest in classic cars with serving others and meeting needs in the community. Annually, club members unite to organize fundraisers to benefit local needy children during the holidays and throughout the year.
For more information about the club and others ways to serve the community, call Levi Cunningham at 334-695-3896.
