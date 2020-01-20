Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) is scheduled to conduct prescribed burns throughout longleaf pine and prairie areas on Alabama portions of the refuge from mid-January through the end of February. Portions of the refuge will be closed as needed. Visitors should use caution and abide by instructions given by on-site fire management personnel and signs posted near the burn areas.
Fire crews from the Alabama Forestry Commission will conduct the burns on several hundred acres of longleaf pine and prairie habitats. Prescribed burns help prepare sites for future longleaf pine plantings and return natural, historic disturbances to the landscape. Longleaf pines and native grasses thrive after burning reduces competition from other vegetation.
Longleaf pines once dominated the local and larger southeastern landscape. Clearing for development and agriculture, aggressive logging near the end of the nineteenth century, suppression of natural fires, and conversion to other pine species have resulted in a loss of 95% of our longleaf pine grassland ecosystem. More than 30 plant and animal species associated with longleaf pine habitat, including pitcher plants and the red-cockaded woodpecker, currently are listed as threatened or endangered. Quail, turkey, gopher tortoise, and many migratory songbirds also benefit from longleaf pine restoration.
