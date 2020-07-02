As the Zoom meeting got under way for the Barbour County Board of Education on Monday, Superintendent Matthew Alexander announced that he would be recommending to the board during the upcoming July meeting that the high school convert to block scheduling from the current scheduling plan that has been used in recent years, and to continue with virtual learning instead of returning to a face-to-face teaching environments.
“We believe that block scheduling will improve student achievement by reducing the number of courses from 7 to 4, while allowing students the option to acquire an additional credit within the same academic year,” said Mia Oliver-Williams, principal of BCHS.
Details given by Alexander were limited on the subject of the schedule change as he plans to present a more detailed presentation to the board in the next meeting slated for July 13, but on the subject of virtual learning, he did comment, “The novel coronavirus, which causes the disease known as COVID-19, is one of the most elusive, devastating, highly transmissive, and deadly viruses that we have seen in over 100 years. Healthcare experts have indicated that cases throughout this country, and, in particular, the state of Alabama, are on the rise, with predictions of a huge spike in the number of cases, also known as a second wave, early this fall. In addition, healthcare experts continue to sound the alarm, in an effort to highlight the fact that increasing numbers of young people are ending up in the ICU and on ventilators because so many are infected with the virus. Moreover, many of these young people will be forever changed by the virus, unable to return to a normal life or work.
“As always, my goal is to be on the right side of history. When making recommendations and decisions, I will continue to put the health, safety and well-being of our students, employees and families throughout this community, first and foremost. I will not play Russian roulette with the lives of our students, employees and their family members. COVID-19 is not something that any us should be taking chances with, because it is impossible to predict who is going to do well and survive, and who is going to do poorly and die.
“As the superintendent and chief executive officer of this school district, it would be recklessly irresponsible for me to recommend to this school board that we reopen schools in the traditional, face-to-face manner. Therefore, I am putting everyone on notice that I will be recommending to the board that all schools operate in a virtual learning environment for the 2020 — 2021 academic year. This recommendation will be made at a board meeting in July.
“We will get through this pandemic together; however, we will only get through this by being patient, following data and advice from healthcare experts, and using common sense, as we make recommendations and decisions to move forward.”
Alexander continued with his Superintendent’s Report. “It is hard to believe that I am finishing up on my third year as Superintendent here in Barbour County,” he said. “Starting July 1, I will make history by being the first superintendent out of the last four superintendents to have the pleasure of serving as superintendent beyond a three-year contractual period.
“What is even more exciting and history making is that as of July 1, I will have a minimum of four years remaining on my contract here in Barbour County. I appreciate the board for continuing to have the confidence in my leadership and service. My time here has been exciting, challenging, and rewarding. We could not have done this work without the dedicated and knowledgeable support of our district-level and school-level administrators, faculty and support staff. I want to give a special thanks to Ms. Tara Johnson, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching/Learning, Support Services and Special Programs; Mr. Clarence Magee, Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Human Resources; Ms. Michelle Rhynes, CSFO; Mr. Triston McKinnon, Supervisor of Facilities Maintenance and Transportation; Ms. Martha Thompson; Ms. Jane Govan and Ms. Cynthia Hays have been absolutely amazing as well.”
Alexander recapped the accomplishments that have occurred over the past three years since he was hired as the superintendent for the county schools in the next part of his report to the board.
He said, “Upon my arrival, the sewer system at Barbour County Intermediate School required immediate attention/replacement — the cost for transition from septic tanks to a connection to the City of Louisville’s sewer system was approximately $160,000; due to the condition of Barbour County Primary School, a decision had to be made whether to renovate or relocate the school; 1:1 technology initiative Pre-K-12 Chromebooks and ViewSonic Boards were purchased — there were many that said that we did not need Chromebooks, often times I smile, knowing that if we had not had the Chromebooks that we had purchased, if we would have listened to those nay-sayers who said that it was a waste of money, that we should not have been spending money in that direction, we would have not been prepared for this pandemic and to close schools down in March; career and technical education programs in the areas of Criminal Justice, Health Sciences and NJROTC have flourished; a Driver Education Program was added to course offerings in the 2018-2019 academic year; BCS extended the school day in an effort to provide tutorial/enrichment services for students in all grades; we revised our Band Program by purchasing new band uniforms and instruments so that our students could continue to put on performances during our half time shows; we implemented Phase I of Restorative Practices Framework in all schools and partnered with Alabama State Department of Education to help support continuous improvement efforts;
“We secured financing for 13 new school buses at a total cost of approximately $1.3 million; we created new Alternative and In-School Suspension Programs; we renovated the BCPS, moving them from Louisville to Clayton — painting, redoing floors, preparing buildings for PK3 program and Alternative School/ISS Programs; awnings were added to BCIS and BCPS so our students would not have to walk to their busses in the rain as they had done for so long; the steps leading to gym at BCPS have been rebuilt to ensure safety and entrances to buildings at BCHS have been leveled to ensure safety; a new platform for both BCHS and BCIS was purchased; new uniforms for the football and basketball programs were purchased; new security alarms have been installed at all schools and the fire alarms systems have been inspected and repaired; there has been a new reading program for grades K-6 purchased and implemented; the development and implementation of new district website has been accomplished; the revision of the entire Board Policy Manual has been completed; and the process of developing a design for a new school complex for grades 2-12, with plan to build on the current high school site has been planned.”
Alexander complimented and thanked the district’s CNP workers, managers and bus drivers for working tirelessly to produce and deliver 53,000 meals since April to the school district’s students.
