Barbour County’s own Warren Williams has been selected as a State 4-H Ambassador for 2019-2020. He joins 25 other Alabama 4-H members who were selected from across the state. These individuals will represent the organization statewide while collaborating with Alabama Cooperative Extension System faculty to plan and facilitate 4-H events throughout the club year.
Williams is a junior in high school. He joined 4-H at the age of 14 after being inspired by the Blocks Rock competition. He has been involved in the local 4-H group, The Adventures Club, for three years where he serves as Vice President. He is also Vice President of the EHS Growing Leaders 4-H Club.
Williams commented that to him 4-H means having a place to be yourself. In the future, he wants to tell his 4-H story and inspire young people to join. A fun fact about Warren is that he can play the trombone.
Serving as a state 4-H ambassador provides additional skills development in leadership, public presentation, citizenship, community service, public relations and also team building. As part of their duties, the new team will plan and implementing the 4-H Midwinter Teen Leadership Retreat, represent 4-H at local and state events, promote the program to potential members and volunteers and demonstrate the impact 4-H has on the lives of young people and the community.
“We’re so proud of all of our youth ambassadors,” said Molly Gregg, assistant director of Alabama 4-H. “They are the voice of Alabama’s young people across the state.”
To qualify as an ambassador, youth must be enrolled members in 4HOnline and at least 14 years old; be a high school sophomore, junior or senior; complete at least one full club year as an active 4-H member; demonstrate leadership in a variety of youth development activities; demonstrate commitment to community service and volunteerism; have experience in planning and delivering events and activities; demonstrate the ability to work as a team member and individually with both young people and adults; and have a diverse knowledge of Alabama 4-H programs and events.
