Davis Wingate, a Eufaula High School senior, was recently named the Class 6A 2 Scholar-Athlete recipient of the Bryant-Jordan scholarship.
Wingate was a place-kicker for the Tigers’ football team.
Dothan High School’s Jabre Barber was then Region 2 Bryant-Jordan Achievement recipient.
The Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Program was created in 1986 by the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in conjunction with the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
The former Northview High School in Dothan swept both honors in 2019.
Ninety-six Bryant-Jordan scholarships are awarded annually to deserving high school seniors from schools that are members of the AHSAA. The program has grown from an $8,000 award program to the present over $800,000. Wingate is also the recipient of the Robert Lockwood Scholarship at Auburn, an honor given annually to a Eufaula student.
Wingate plans to attend Auburn University in the fall and will major in Engineering. He is the son of Richard and Erin Wingate.
The 35th annual Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet and Ceremony was to take place at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel Ballroom in Birmingham, but that event will now be held online.
