This December, Alabama will celebrate its 200th anniversary of statehood. To celebrate this event, the Alabama Bicentennial Commission was created to guide, support, create and execute events and activities that commemorate the stories of our people, places and path to statehood.
The mission of Alabama 200 is not only to delve into our rich history, but to also inspire younger generations and lay the foundation for a more prosperous and vibrant future.
With this goal in mind, the Alabama Bicentennial Student Advisory Committee was formed to give younger voices the opportunity to step forward and shape the next few months leading up to Alabama's official 200th birthday.
The committee will be a small group comprising student leaders who represent some of Alabama's best and brightest. Members of the committee will embody the diversity in our state and will fully represent our varying geographic areas and regions.
Each student will have the responsibility of taking over the AL200 Twitter account and posting several short video clips during a one-week period showcasing themselves, their area and what Alabama's Bicentennial means to them.
Davis Wingate, a Eufaula High School senior, was chosen to serve on this committee. He attended his first meeting on Aug. 29 in Montgomery.
