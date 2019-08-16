Wiregrass RC&D

Pam Snead welcomes grant recipients at Monday's Wiregrass RC&D gathering at Shorter Mansion.

 Photo by Adrienne Wilkins

Several Barbour County projects received grants Monday from Wiregrass RC&D during an event at Shorter Mansion.

Pam Snead, an executive board member of the Barbour County board opf Wiregrass RC&D, welcomed guests.

A total of $21,000 was presented.

Education Projects:

Barbour County Ground Water Festival -- $2,000

Wildflower and Garden Development -- $2,500

Lakeside School STEM Lab -- $3,500

Eufaula Primary Garden Extension -- $2,000

General Projects:

Clayton Police Equipment -- $2,000

Retired and Senior Volunteer Program-Kitchen -- $2,000

Shorter Mansion Pavilion Tables -- $2,000

David Jones Slope Stablization -- $5,000

