Several Barbour County projects received grants Monday from Wiregrass RC&D during an event at Shorter Mansion.
Pam Snead, an executive board member of the Barbour County board opf Wiregrass RC&D, welcomed guests.
A total of $21,000 was presented.
Education Projects:
Barbour County Ground Water Festival -- $2,000
Wildflower and Garden Development -- $2,500
Lakeside School STEM Lab -- $3,500
Eufaula Primary Garden Extension -- $2,000
General Projects:
Clayton Police Equipment -- $2,000
Retired and Senior Volunteer Program-Kitchen -- $2,000
Shorter Mansion Pavilion Tables -- $2,000
David Jones Slope Stablization -- $5,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.