Scott Woodruff had dropped to a 2 on the need for a heart transplant. Dropping to a 1 would be the most dire situation a patient awaiting such an procedure could face.
On June 30 at about 8 p.m., Woodruff was called and told to be at the Emory University Hospital in Atlanta for a 12:30 operation. Fortunately, the Eufaula resident and former Eufaula fireman was already there, where he had been a patient since June 4.
Lindsay Woodruff, Scott’s wife, was in Eufaula and could not be with her husband due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott arrived at the operating room and just as planned. The procedure began at 12:30 a.m. on July 1, which Lindsay said is now “Scott’s new birthday.”
At 6:10 a.m., Lindsay received a message that, following a delay, surgeons were sewing in Scott’s new heart.
Finally, 11 hours after the operation began, it ended.
On Friday, Woodruff will be discharged from Emory and return to the Mason Transplant House in Atlanta, where he is expected to remain for four to five weeks before returning home. He will be checked every day at the hospital.
Meanwhile, Lindsay was allowed to see her husband just once, last Wednesday. She is busy with three children in Eufaula and making preparations for Scott’s return.
Even when he does return to Eufaula, Scott will have to go to Emory for checkups as often as twice a week for two or three months. To Lindsay and Scott, that’s a very small price to pay for his new lease on life.
“I have a great support team,” she said. “We have to prepare for everything with the coronavirus. I’m trying to get everything in order. There’s meal preppin’... everything.
“The community has showed up and showed out. This little bitty town has been incredible. So many people have called, people I don’t even know.”
Scott calls his wife every day, often via Facetime.
“He’s his normal self,” Lindsay said. “He’s in good spirits.
“The Lord has held his hand through this while process. He’s a brand new man.”
