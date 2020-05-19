One of the area’s most anticipated fishing tournaments — the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament — will be Saturday on Lake Eufaula.
Tournament organizer Sam Williams said that as of Saturday he had about 80 anglers registered for the event. Williams said 150 are needed to reach the fill payout. Usually, he noted, about 50 will register that morning of the event.
Anglers can register at alabamachildrensclassic.org (Scott Woodruff Tournament).
Woodruff, a former Eufaula firefighter, is on the waiting list for a heart transplant. A minimum of $25,000 is needed to have the transplant. Williams noted that there will also be residual costs once the transplant takes place.
Woodruff plans to fish the tournament with Danny Christ.
If the field falls shy of 150 anglers, the tournament payout — including $5,000 for first place — will be pro-rated.
The event is sponsored by the Albany (GA) Bass Club.
The Lakepoint State Park Marina Grill will be open at 3.30 a.m. for breakfast and all registration will be done outside. Anglers will take off from the gas dock at safe light, probably around 5:15-5:20 a.m. Weigh-in will be on the tournament dock at 2 p.m., with one team member only allowed to bring fish to scales. That person must wear mask and gloves. The sun mask worn for fishing will suffice. Three bags of fish on the dock at a time will be enforced. Keeping the fish in the live well will help protect the fish. Once fish have been weighed, anglers are asked to trailer their boat and return to the marina area parking lot.
Registration is also ongoing for the Alabama Children’s Classic Bass Tournament is set for Saturday, June 13, at Lake Eufaula. The pre-tournament safety meeting is still on for Friday, June 12, at 5 p.m. at the Eufaula Community Center although restrictions may force the registration to take place outside.
