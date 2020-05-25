Tyler Morgan of Columbus, Georgia and Nicholas DaVico of Cantonment, Florida took first-place honors at Saturday’s Scott Woodruff Transplant Tournament on Lake Eufaula. The event was sponsored by the Albany (Ga.) Bass Club.
Woodruff is a former Eufaula firefighter awaiting a heart transplant. Saturday’s proceeded netted the fund about $9,000.
Morgan and DaVico took home $5,000 for their five-fish total of 22.10 pounds. Tim Watson and Troy McGarr were runners-up with 22.01 pounds, and taking third were Scott Gilley and Joe Durkam at 21.92.
There were 162 teams registered for the tournament. Thirty places were paid overall.
There were two Big Fish Pots. The first went to Shane Powell, who won $2,070 for his 7.65-pound largemouth. There was a tie for the second Big Fish at 6.88 pounds between Larry Bettison and Gentry Gordy, who took home $444 each.
Also, Matthew Bawden, a Fort Benning soldier, caught a tagged bass during the tournament and won $2,000 — $1,500 ag and $500 bonus.
The Alabama Children’s Classic is June 13 at Lakepoint State Park. Anglers can register online at www.alabamachildrensclassic.org. The same tagged fish program is in effect for the Alabama Children’s Classic.
