The Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant Tournament set for Lake Eufaula May 23 has been cleared by the state department, according to tournament organizer Sam Williams.
Williams also noted that the annual Alabama Children’s Classic tournament scheduled for June 13 is still planned.
Anglers can register for both tournaments at alabamachildrensclassic.org.
“It’s all good news,” Williams said. “All we need now is for more people to sign up.”
At least 150 anglers need to register for the Scott Woodruff Heart Transplant tourney to reach the payout of $5,000 for first place. The breakdown of the payouts can be found on the website. The event is sponsored by the Albany (GA) Bass Club.
Woodruff, a former Eufaula firefighter, is on the waiting list for a heart transplant. A minimum of $25,000 is needed to have the transplant. So far, Williams noted that $23,000-plus has been raised, but noted there will be residual costs once the transplant takes place.
“(Woodruff) is a trooper,” Williams said. “We couldn’t do this without the community’s support.”
The Lakepoint State Park Marina Grill will be open at 3.30 a.m. for breakfast and all registration will be done outside. Anglers will take off from the gas dock as usual. Weigh-in will be on the tournament dock, with one team member only allowed to bring fish to scales. That person must wear mask and gloves. The sun mask worn for fishing will suffice. Three bags of fish on the dock at a time will be enforced. Keeping the fish in the live well will help protect the fish. Once you have weighed in, please trailer your boat and come back to the marina area parking lot.
