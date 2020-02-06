What turned out to be a small electrical problem resulting in smoke Wednesday in a back office of the building with El Jalisco restaurant had Eufaula firefighters scrambling to make sure it didn’t spread through the building. While the restaurant closed for lunch, it was back in business by 3 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.