MOST POPULAR
-
Third arrest in incident where woman dragged by vehicle in Walmart parking lot
-
Altering a Dream Wedding: Restrictions move Hartford couple’s ceremony to family hayfield
-
Man arrested after shooting at neighbor’s dogs
-
Daleville police confirm suicide on U.S. Highway 84 Friday night
-
Dothan duo faces charges after robbing third man in a local motel room
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.