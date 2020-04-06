Writer says ‘Springtime in Eufaula’ has many connotations
Dear Editor,
When the weather warms, my mind goes home. There is a bush of some Easter-hued variety of Rhododendron just outside and to the right of my front door in Tuscaloosa. It bloomed early this year and that is what got me. It was only a matter of time. In fact, it is always just a matter of time. If it had not been the azalea, it would have been the cut grass. If it had not been the cut grass, it would have been the pollen from the nearby pines. If it had not been these, it would have been the tornado sirens. The early signs of spring in the Alabama March sweep up my thoughts and drop them back into Barbour County. It happens every year.
“Springtime in Eufaula” are beautiful, awful words. I assume it has always been that way. For the planters once up on College Hill, spring must have always brought new hope and expectation that the upcoming cotton crop would be ever more productive and ever more profitable. For a great percentage of early Barbour Countians, however, the longer days and rising temperatures must have been ominous signs of another year’s cycle of backbreaking plowing, planting, chopping, picking, ginning, and shipping. Spring does not greet us all the same way.
I had just come inside from filling my lungs with a bit of socially-distanced fresh air when I heard the news that a twister had touched down in Barbour County. The year 2020 struck again, I thought. When we humans seem to be up against the ropes, this year keeps on punching with no referee in sight to monitor for cheap shots. Today, there is no place I would rather be than with my own people in southeast Alabama, because that is what one does when one’s community is hurting. Even in the midst of another beautiful spring, we are all hurting in one way or another.
The Pilgrimage tour busses will not come this year, but the homes still stand wrapped and robed in their manicured gardens. After one hundred and fifty years of life in Eufaula, what is one more to an old house? Our young stars with their leather mitts and aluminum bats will miss the chance for a home-run this spring, but the ballfields at Old Creek Town park will wait for the cleats to return. Scenes from Augusta National will not be on the TV when we come home from church this spring, and our afternoon naps will have to be induced by some other means. No aspect of the southern spring has escaped the reach of this challenging year, even Easter festivities and traditions have been disrupted.
The words “springtime in Eufaula” feel more awful than beautiful this year. But then again, I suppose “Good Friday” are also beautiful, awful words. It has always been a matter of time.
A. Jackson Harris
Tuscaloosa
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.