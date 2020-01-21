Eufaula’s YouthBuild program enjoyed a record number of graduates — 24 — this year. Now, they’re expected to do more.
Executive Director Tom Wachs said the program has received another three-year grant, and while 57 students went through the program with the last one three years ago, the new grant is on the provision that 100 will go through the program in the next three years.
“I’m so proud of you and what you’ve accomplished,” Wachs said during ceremonies last week at the Chattahoochee Courts Boys and Girls Club gymnasium.
One student performed — playing the guitar and singing — for the first time to an audience the song ‘Wagon Wheel.’ Afterward, he received a standing ovation from the audience. YouthBuild Director Melanie Little asked the student when he would be headed to Nashville.
The featured speaker at the graduation was Col. Mo Erkins (Ret. U.S. Army)
Erkins told the students he was honored to be a part of their special day.
“You’re moving on to bigger and hopefully better things,” Erkins said. “In my other life in the military, we called that ‘mission completion.’ I urge you not to rest on your laurels. Don’t sit on your goals. You have proved it can be done.
“I was born in in the Rocky Mount community, which was then way out in the country. Eufaula has expanded. I was the eighth of nine boys my father raised. It’s amazing what can happen if you continue to strive.”
Erkins said he was asked in the third grade what he wanted to be when he grew up.
“I wrote down that I wanted to fly airplanes,” Erkins said. “Can you imagine in the ‘40s someone like me wanting to fly? I went to what was Tuskegee Institute back then. It paid $27.90 a month to fly in the Army, but I wanted to go to the Air Force. I took the Air Force test and flunked it. I took the Army test and passed, but I didn’t want to go to the Army. But, I wanted $27.90 a month. My father told me that any fool can jump out of a perfectly good airplane, so I was told to get back there and apply for the Army.”
