Mr. William Earl Adkinson, 81, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his residence. Graveside services were held Sunday, July 28, 2019, at 4 P.M., in Memory Gardens cemetery. The Rev. Chris Toole officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born December 12, 1937, Mr. Adkinson was the son of the late Walter Lee and Annie Pearl Hatfield Adkinson. Mr. Adkinson was a member of SouthPoint Church. He retired from Mead Coated Board in 2002 after 42 years. He was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Adkinson. Survivors include his wife of 62 years: Gennell Adkinson of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 sons: Tim (Penny) Adkinson of Northport, Alabama, Rodney (Mitzi) Adkinson of Avon, Indiana; 3 grandchildren: Lynn (Brent) Blankley of Northport, Alabama, Charles (Rosie) Adkinson of Washington, Indiana, Hannah (Chris) Maloney of Indianapolis, Indiana; 5 great grandchildren: Breanna, Grayson, Asher, Beckett, Victoria.
