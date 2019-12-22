Jimmy Don Anderson, 69, of Eufaula, Alabama, died Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama. Graveside services were held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 2:30 P.M., in Memory Gardens Cemetery. The Rev. Joey McCreight officiated with Chapman Funeral Home directing. Born October 4, 1950 in Opp, Alabama, Jimmy was the son of the late Dewey Max and Minnie Ola Davis Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his step-mother Sara Mae Wise Anderson. Jimmy retired from Cooper Lighting after 33 years. He loved to deer hunt with his late friend Frank Gargus, Jr.. Survivors include his wife: Andrea Anderson of Eufaula, Alabama; 1 son: Jeremy (Brooke) Anderson of Millbrook, Alabama; 1 daughter: Lyndsey Anderson of Eufaula, Alabama; 2 grandchildren: Keith Anderson and Jace Milner; 4 brothers: Thomas (Diane) Anderson of Union Springs, Alabama, James (Darlene) Anderson of Opp, Alabama, Mike (Gloria) Anderson of Virginia, Johnny (Alyssa) Anderson of Panama City, Florida. Active pallbearers were Bryan Senn, Trey Gargus, Neal Senn, Bret Jones, Jeremy Philips and Jimmy Ingram.
