Mr. David Clifton Barclay, 87, of Georgetown, Georgia, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Emory-St. Joseph's Hospital in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Funeral services were held Monday, November 4, 2019, at 10 A.M., CST, at the Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dwight Dunn officiated and burial followed in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery with Chapman Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any veterans program. Born October 1, 1932 in Richland, New York, Mr. Barclay was the son of the late James "Jake" and Ruth Norton Barclay. Mr. Barclay retired from the United States Navy as a Mineman Chief Petty Officer. Survivors include his wife: Jane Barclay of Georgetown, Georgia; 2 daughters: Davida Jackson of Pensacola, Florida and Kiki (Charlie) Doshchler of Summerville, South Carolina; 3 sons: Ken Watts of Ocala, Florida, Tom Watts of Dothan, Alabama, Dana (Elisa) Watts of Taylor, Alabama; 4 step-children: Elise (Kevin) Scott of Summerville, South Carolina, Renee Ruppert of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Roy Ruppert of Alamogordo, New Mexico, Denise Ruppert of Goose Creek, South Carolina; 16 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Diane (Gary) Sutton and Donna (Dan) Gruska both of Michigan. Active pallbearers were Charlie Doshchler, Trint Baldwin, Dana Watts, Tom Watts, Garreth Watts and Richard Harbuck.
