Richard L. "Dick" Bartlett Richard L. "Dick" Bartlett, Sr., 84, of Georgetown, Georgia, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Medical Center Barbour in Eufaula. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 11 A.M., at the St. James Episcopal Church with Rev. John Coleman officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday evening from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M., CDT, at Chapman Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the St. James Episcopal Church. Born December 2, 1934 in Rhode Island, Mr. Bartlett was the son of the late Walter Irons and Zylpha Leola Cole Bartlett. Dick was born in an honest-to-goodness hospital in Providence, Rhode Island (not altogether common in those days), more than 84 years ago. His father, who gave up his own inheritance of land to settle a family dispute, was an itinerant farmer who moved the family from place to place within the local area. Dick recounted fond memories of playing with his 6 siblings, multiple cousins, and unique neighborhood friends in the village of Hopkins Mills in Foster, RI. They roamed the woods and swam in the Ram Tail, a stream that once powered the local mills. For a time, the family lived across the road from the quaint nondenominational church that they attended. He recalled coming out of church and smelling the wonderful aroma of the roast his mother was cooking for Sunday dinner. A one-room schoolhouse overseen by a beloved teacher, Mrs. Angell, provided a credible education for grades one through eight. Dick always finished his assignments quickly, and distracted the other students with funny antics. (His sisters, also in attendance, always told on him). Mrs. Angell wanted to promote him to a higher grade with more challenging work . His mother said no, and suggested that she give Dick double the assignments she gave the others. (She had been promoted two grade levels as a schoolchild and ended up with classmates too old for her to feel compatible with). This arrangement worked better. Dick and his brothers and sisters picked wild blueberries and sold them to the mom-and-pop grocery/general store for ten cents a quart. That money was needed to buy bread and other necessities. Times were hard. The family moved to Johnston, a real town, where he attended Thornton Junior High. Mrs. Angell's lessons proved to be more than adequate, compared with the knowledge displayed by students from bigger school backgrounds. The boys from the predominately Italian neighborhood thought his three sisters, being more fair, were exciting and beautiful...which they were. As a boy he helped his father, getting up early to milk dairy cows, mow the owner's grass, and do other farm chores. He swore that he would never be COLD again when in the future, he had the means to keep warm. He attended Mount Pleasant High School in Providence where rural kids were looked upon, by the urbanite students, as RUBES. He especially appreciated his French teacher, Mr. Andrews. He took business courses because that was where the girls were. He was a lousy typist, however. His older brother, Walt, introduced him to the Red Sox and he became a lifelong fan. Walt liked country music but Dick preferred classical, which his mother tuned in every Saturday evening. Dick joined the Air Force after High School and served honorably for four years. He spent one year at a remote Alaskan special operations unit on a mountaintop...so much for his vow to be warm! He then served at Aiken, SC and Biloxi, MS. He was never in any combat danger that he knew of. Burroughs Corporation hired him and sent him to Eufaula AL, where he worked at an Air Force Radar installation known as the SAGE system. He met and married Ann Belflower, from nearby Georgetown, Georgia, in 1961. They lived in Eufaula for a year. After a brief stint at the company headquarters in Paoli, PA. he transferred to Cape Canaveral, FL where Dick worked on a computerized guidance system for the Gemini program. He was always proud of his contribution to the Space Exploration work that led to the moon landing. Dick worked for a series of companies in PA. He never changed jobs, but the company kept evolving. (He eventually retired from Lockheed Martin Corporation). He was engaged in the installation and maintenance of computerized systems in the Pentagon, in Hawaii, in Germany, Morocco, California and other sites. Dick was the father of two sons and a daughter, whom he loved immensely. He was fun to be around because of his quirky sense of humor and his love of people. He had a special affinity for children, who were instinctively drawn to him. He gave them individual attention and made each one feel special. He was a Little League coach, a Cub Scout leader, and a Boy Scout Master. He allowed neighborhood children to play croquet on his backyard grass, until the grass was gone. As a boy, Dick served as Acolyte in the Episcopal Church. As an adult he attended church regularly and sang in the choir. He championed the food pantry program because he had experienced hunger, sometimes, as a child. Dick loved sports and was frustrated that he was not especially athletic. He was an avid spectator. He made many friends and passed many hours playing various card games, at which he did excel. His son, John, describes him as a generous, loving father, and very ethical person. He got along with his neighbors, even when he disagreed with them, politically and otherwise. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 57 years: Ann Bartlett of Georgetown, Georgia; his children: Richard Bartlett, Jr. and his wife Beth of Harmony, Rhode Island, Rebecca Grady and her husband Dennis of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, John Bartlett of Georgetown, Georgia; 8 grandchildren: Sean Grady, Tim Grady and his wife Emily, Sarah Grady and Rob Rodriguez, Layne Bartlett, Brandon Bartlett and his wife Ellie, Jeralyn Bartlett, Arwen Bartlett, Alicia Bartlett; 2 great grandchildren: Benji and Nora Rodriguez; his sister: Janice Evans of Cicero, New York. Active pallbearers will be John Bartlett, Richard Bartlett, Jr., Philip Chrystler, Tim Belflower, David Bush, and Stan Hayes.
