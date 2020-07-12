Ms. Marcia Eloise Cooper Sutton Baxley, age 89, a resident of Eufaula died early Wednesday July 8, 2020 at Crown Health Care in Eufaula following an extended illness. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Friday July 10, 2020 at the Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula with Rev. Joey McCreight officiating and Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula directing. The family will be receiving friends prior to services on Friday from 12:45 pm until 1:45 pm at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Eufaula. All social distancing guidelines will be followed. Flowers will be accepted. Ms. Baxley was born on March 22, 1931 in Barbour County the daughter of Beach Cooper and Eula Mae Trammell Cooper. She attended Baker Hill School and retired as a weaver after 30 years working with Cowikee Mills and later Avondale Mills. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dianne Walker, a grandson; Shane Walker; sisters, Louise J. Cooper, Mattie Julene Tyndal, Annie Mae Cooper Warren, Wilmer Nell Cooper Barnett, Carolyn Cooper Hutto, Hazel Elaine Cooper; brothers, Bobby Dean Cooper, Daniel Edgar Cooper, Marshall Richard Cooper, Emmett J. Cooper, and Jerry Lamar Cooper. Survivors include: 2 sons, Randy Sutton (Debra), Eufaula; Kent Sutton (Dee), Eufaula; sisters, Joyce Cooper Hutto, Clayton; Katie Sue Cooper Goodwin, Prattville; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
