Mr. Randall Baxley, age 71, a lifelong resident of the Texasville Community, died early Sunday, December 29, 2019 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Glover Funeral Home Chapel in Clayton with the Reverend Winford Gulledge officiating and Mrs. Jean Self providing music and vocals. The family will receive friends following the services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Encompass Hospice, 3379 W. Main Street, Suite A, Dothan, AL. 36305. Mr. Baxley was born on August 21, 1948 in Barbour County the son of Roy and Sarah Mac Parmer Baxley. He was a lifelong cattle farmer and resident of Texasville Community of Barbour County. Mr. Baxley was a 1966 graduate of Blue Springs High School, a U.S. Army Veteran having served in the Vietnam War and he was a member of Anderson Baptist Church. He was retired after 25 years as a bus driver with Barbour County Schools and has worked with Dothan Livestock in Dothan for the past 22 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy Baxley and Sarah Baxley Beaty. Survivors include: wife of 50 years, Bennie Jean Warr Baxley, Texasville; a son, Ben Baxley, Texasville; 3 daughters, Darlene Baxley Paramore, Birmingham; Bridgette Baxley Brown and Barbara Baxley Hudson, both of Texasville; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters, Alice Kidd (Stan), Beaumont, Tx.; Diane Tharpe (Jerry), Skipperville; Deborah Tew (Kenneth), Headland; 2 brothers, Dural Baxley, Skipperville; Ronny Baxley (Liz), Texasville. He was also Papa Daddy to many others. Glover Funeral Home of Clayton was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 775-3403. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Baxley, Randall
To send flowers to the family of Randall Baxley, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.