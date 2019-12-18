On Friday, December 13, 2019, R.C. Belcher, loving husband and father of one, passed away at the age of 92. Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Louisville Baptist Church in Louisville, AL with Reverend Kerry Mitchell and Reverend Gary Harmon officiating. Burial followed in Louisville City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Donations be made to: "Lottie Moon Christmas Offering" through Louisville Baptist Church, 1900 Main Street, Louisville, AL 36048 in Mr. RC Belcher's memory. Mr. Belcher was born May 16, 1927 in Louisville, AL to the late Roy Caldwell and Mamie Sue Belcher. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Bledsoe. RC served in the United States Air Force for 22 years, received a Bachelor's degree from the Baptist College of Florida in Biblical studies, and then served in ministry for 41 years. On June 20, 1949 he married Bobbie Ruth Hamm. Together they raised one daughter and three granddaughters. He was most passionate about his faith in Christ, sharing the gospel and his family. He enjoyed bird watching, fishing, and cooking. He was known for his story telling, quick wit and his kind, gentle, and compassionate spirit. Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Belcher of Louisville, AL; his son-in-law, Farron Bledsoe of Louisville, AL; granddaughters: Elizabeth Mitchell (Kerry) of Enterprise, AL, Brittany Simmons (Jeremy) of New Orleans, LA, and Tiffany Colson of Ozark, AL; great-grandchildren: Landon, Ruth Anne, Hannah, Silas, Victoria, and Eli; and several nieces and nephews. www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
